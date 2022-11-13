The potential buyers reportedly want to sell for £4 billion, and there is a bigger interest in buying the Merseyside club outright. However, Ambani, who has a net worth of almost £90 billion and is a keen sports enthusiast, won't be deterred by that sum. Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which acquired the Merseyside club in October 2010, has hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to help them sell the team, as per the report.