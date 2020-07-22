Mukesh Ambani now world's fifth richest as RIL shares soar to new highs

Chairman of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani is now the world's fifth richest person, according to the Real-Time Billionaires List by Forbes magazine.

With an estimated wealth at $75 billion ( ₹5.61 lakh crore at $1 = ₹74.76) after 4.49% increase from earlier, the Indian billionaire is now just below Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth is at $89 billion.

On Wednesday, Reliance Industries shares hit a new high of ₹2,010. Year to date, RIL shares are up about 35%, taking its market capitalisation to ₹12.70 lakh crore.

According to the Forbes list, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is at the top position in the list, with a net worth of $185.8 billion.

The company on 15 July held its all-important Annual General Meeting (AGM) where Mukesh Ambani spoke about Jio's deal with Google to develop-android based operating system, the AR-enabled Jio Glass and also the Jio TV+ among others.

Just days ago, India's wealth tycoon eclipsed the fortune of Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett.

While Ambani’s wealth has jumped -- he became the only Asian tycoon in the exclusive club of the world’s top 10 richest people last month -- Buffett’s fortune dropped this week after he gave away $2.9 billion to charity.

In the last few months, Reliance sold nearly 33% stake in Jio Platforms to several investors including tech giants Facebook, Google, Qualcomm Ventures etc.

On 22 April, social media giant Facebook on Wednesday announced investment of ₹43,574 crore into Jio Platforms, the investment will translate into a 9.99 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms, the largest FDI in the Indian tech sector.

