Home >News >India >Mukesh Ambani now world's fifth richest as RIL shares soar to new highs
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani now world's fifth richest as RIL shares soar to new highs

1 min read . 06:32 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • On Wednesday, Reliance Industries shares hit a new high of 2,010
  • Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is at the top position in the list, with a net worth of $185.8 billion, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List

Chairman of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani is now the world's fifth richest person, according to the Real-Time Billionaires List by Forbes magazine.

With an estimated wealth at $75 billion ( 5.61 lakh crore at $1 = 74.76) after 4.49% increase from earlier, the Indian billionaire is now just below Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth is at $89 billion.

On Wednesday, Reliance Industries shares hit a new high of 2,010. Year to date, RIL shares are up about 35%, taking its market capitalisation to 12.70 lakh crore.

According to the Forbes list, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is at the top position in the list, with a net worth of $185.8 billion.

The company on 15 July held its all-important Annual General Meeting (AGM) where Mukesh Ambani spoke about Jio's deal with Google to develop-android based operating system, the AR-enabled Jio Glass and also the Jio TV+ among others.

Just days ago, India's wealth tycoon eclipsed the fortune of Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett.

While Ambani’s wealth has jumped -- he became the only Asian tycoon in the exclusive club of the world’s top 10 richest people last month -- Buffett’s fortune dropped this week after he gave away $2.9 billion to charity.

In the last few months, Reliance sold nearly 33% stake in Jio Platforms to several investors including tech giants Facebook, Google, Qualcomm Ventures etc.

On 22 April, social media giant Facebook on Wednesday announced investment of 43,574 crore into Jio Platforms, the investment will translate into a 9.99 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms, the largest FDI in the Indian tech sector.

