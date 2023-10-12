Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday offered prayers at Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand with his family. The Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee along with former BKTC CEO BD Singh welcomed the Ambani family at the holy shrine.

Last year, Ambani visited Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham with his youngest son Anant Ambani's fiancée Radhika Merchant. He donated ₹5 crore to the temples' joint committee, the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC).

This came after Mukesh Ambani topped Forbes 100 India's Richest List 2023 and Hurun's Rich List on Wednesday. Once again, he surpassed Gautam Adani in the race who slipped to second spot.

Ambani also visited the famous Guruvayur temple in Kerala to offer prayers and donated ₹1.51 crore to its 'annadanam' fund on September 18 last year. He was accompanied by the fiancee of his youngest son.

Before this, on 8 September Ambani paid a visit to Mumbai's famed Lalbaugcha Raja during the Ganeshotsav festival. Here also Ambani was accompanied by his son Anant Ambani.

On 12 September, India's top richest man visited the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

On 15 September, Mukesh Ambani visited Tirumala temple, Andhra Pradesh last year where he donated ₹1.5 crore and presented the demand to draft to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

