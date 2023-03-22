Mukesh Ambani overtakes Gautam Adani to bag richest Indian title, net worth at $82 bn: Hurun Global Rich List2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Ambani ranked first with a net worth of $82 billion, followed by Gautam Adani with a net worth of $53 billion, among Indian billionaires
Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani became the only Indian to feature in the list of top 10 billionaires across the world, according to the Hurun Global Rich List released on Wednesday.
