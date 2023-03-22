Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani became the only Indian to feature in the list of top 10 billionaires across the world, according to the Hurun Global Rich List released on Wednesday.

Despite a 20 per cent dip in wealth, the RIL boss occupied ninth rank globally with a net worth of $82 billion, according to the report compiled by research platform Hurun in coordination with real-estate group M3M titled 'The 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List'.

The billionaire has also retained the wealthiest Asian title for the third consecutive year. The RIL chief celebrated 20 years at the helm of Reliance, during which the conglomerate saw a 17-fold jump in revenues and a 20-times surge in profit.

Ambani ranked first, followed by Gautam Adani with a net worth of $53 billion among Indian billionaires. Cyrus Poonawalla stood third with a net worth of $28 billion. Shiv Nadar and their family is fourth with $27 billion and Lakshmi Mittal is fifth with $20 billion.

The report also showed that Adani lost $28 billion in wealth, or ₹3,000 crore a week in 2022-2023 following the explosive Hindenburg Research report in January 2023.

The report alleged the Adani Group had engaged in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme, improper use of offshore tax havens, and flagged concerns about the group's high debt – claims that the conglomerate has denied.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has lost most wealth in dollar terms over the last year. The billionaire founder has lost $70 billion in personal wealth, which is greater than the combined loss suffered by Ambani and Adani.

The report puts Bezos at the top of the biggest losers' list while placing Adani and Ambani in 6th and 7th places, respectively.

The Amazon boss' wealth stands at $118 billion while that of Adani and Ambani at $53 billion and $82 billion, respectively.