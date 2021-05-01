As India grapples with an unprecedented new wave of Covid pandemic, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said that it has now become the country's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from a single location.

At its refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Jamnagar and other facilities, RIL now produces over 1,000 MT of medical grade liquid oxygen per day -- or over 11 per cent of India's total production - meeting the needs of nearly every one in 10 patients.

Traditionally, Reliance is not a manufacturer of medical grade liquid oxygen.

"For me and for all of us at Reliance, nothing is more important than saving every life as India battles against a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director.

"There is an immediate need to maximise India's production and transportation capacities for medical grade oxygen. I am proud of our engineers at Jamnagar who have worked tirelessly, with a great sense of patriotic urgency, to meet this new challenge," he said.

"Under the personal supervision of Shri Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, at Jamnagar, Reliance has adopted a two-pronged approach to strengthen the availability of medical oxygen in India," the release said

