Mukesh Ambani personally supervising oxygen production at Jamnagar, says RIL

1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani personally supervising scale-up of oxygen production at Jamnagar
Mukesh Ambani personally supervising scale-up of oxygen production at Jamnagar
As India grapples with an unprecedented new wave of Covid pandemic, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said that it has now become the country's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from a single location.
At its refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Jamnagar and other facilities, RIL now produces over 1,000 MT of medical grade liquid oxygen per day -- or over 11 per cent of India's total production - meeting the needs of nearly every one in 10 patients.
Traditionally, Reliance is not a manufacturer of medical grade liquid oxygen.
"For me and for all of us at Reliance, nothing is more important than saving every life as India battles against a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director.
"There is an immediate need to maximise India's production and transportation capacities for medical grade oxygen. I am proud of our engineers at Jamnagar who have worked tirelessly, with a great sense of patriotic urgency, to meet this new challenge," he said.
"Under the personal supervision of Shri Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, at Jamnagar, Reliance has adopted a two-pronged approach to strengthen the availability of medical oxygen in India," the release said
