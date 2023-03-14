Mukesh Ambani, one of the world's richest people, has maintained a humble and down-to-earth demeanour despite his wealth and assets. One of his admirable qualities is his vegetarian diet, which he has followed even during his time as a student at Stanford University in the 1970s. Although he eats eggs, he does not consume any form of meat or alcoholic beverages.

Mukesh Ambani's favourite foods are simple and reminiscent of a common man's staple diet. He enjoys eating dal, chapati, and rice, and does not mind eating at any location, whether it be at a roadside stall or a high-class cafe. In fact, he has a history of experimenting with different types of food from various establishments.

Mukesh Ambani's dietary habits showcase his down-to-earth personality and serve as a reminder that simplicity can be a virtue, even for those who possess great wealth.

While he has a taste for Thai cuisine, his Sunday breakfast menu usually includes the popular South Indian dish of idli-sambhar. Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, has also revealed that despite his busy schedule, he always makes sure to have dinner with his family.

So, it is obvious that Mukesh Ambani’s chef plays a significant role in his day-to-day life. People have been curious about how much the Ambani chef gets paid for their service.

We earlier reported that Mukesh Ambani appears to take the initiative when it comes to ensuring the financial security of his staff. The staggering monthly pay of Mukesh Ambani's personal driver in 2017 was revealed in a social media video, coming in at a whopping ₹2 lakh. That's an annual salary of at least 24 LPA.

Now, media reports claim that Ambani’s chef at Antilia - the private residence of the Ambani family - also gets paid ₹2 lakh a month. Reports suggest that every employee at Antilia makes around the same amount of money. Along with the monthly salary, Ambani's employees receive insurance and tuition reimbursement. Additionally, some of Mukesh Ambani's staff members have their kids attend school in the United States.

It was earlier revealed that, after getting a 66% hike, Delhi MLAs will earn ₹90,000 per month. So, basically, Mukesh Ambani’s chef earns more than most MLAs in India.

