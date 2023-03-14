Mukesh Ambani, one of the world's richest people, has maintained a humble and down-to-earth demeanour despite his wealth and assets. One of his admirable qualities is his vegetarian diet, which he has followed even during his time as a student at Stanford University in the 1970s. Although he eats eggs, he does not consume any form of meat or alcoholic beverages.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}