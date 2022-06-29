Isha, 30, is an alumnus of Yale University where she studied psychology. She then studied MBA at the Stanford Graduate School of Business
After handing over the reins of Reliance Jio to elder son Akash Ambani, now father Mukesh Ambani is reportedly going to appoint daughter Isha, 30, as chairman of Reliance's retail arm. The billionaire is busy with the early stages of succession planning at his energy-to-technology conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd., naming two of his offspring as chiefs of key units in his $217 billion empires.
Yesterday, the 65-year-old tycoon made way for his first-born Akash Ambani to become the chairman of India’s No. 1 wireless carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Akash’s twin sister Isha is set to be appointed chair of Reliance’s retail arm, and an announcement is expected as early as Wednesday
Here's all you need to know about Isha Ambani---The 'to be chairman of Reliance Retail Ventures:
Isha, 30, is an alumnus of Yale University where she studied psychology. She then studied MBA at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Isha Ambani had also worked at McKinsey & Company in the US.
IshaAmbani first came into the limelight when she was ranked number 2 on a list of the world's youngest billionaires heiresses at the age of 16.
Isha looks after strategy development and implementation for all marketing teams, including digital, advertising, communications, and creative for Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.
Isha has been credited for the launch of the fashion portal Ajio in 2016.
As per an old statement by father Mukesh Ambani, Isha was the inspiration behind the launch of Jio. She helped Akash Ambani with branding and consumer-related decisions. Isha got married to Anand Piramal in a star-studded and extravagant ceremony in December 2018.
