Mukesh Ambani’s jio, Amazon gear up for an for an epic India fight

The most savage fight will be in groceries, which accounts for 55% of all Indian retail sales, according to Forrester. While it’s still early days, Amazon has been steadily pushing groceries through Amazon Pantry and produce via Amazon Fresh. Reliance only recently launched competitor JioMart in 200 cities, and it’s averaged 250,000 orders a day within weeks. Both are also tussling over one of India’s largest grocery chains, Future Retail, which controls Big Bazaar stores. Reliance is negotiating an acquisition but Amazon, which holds a minority stake, may be unwilling to allow its rival to gain control.