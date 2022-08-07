Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries will hold AGM on August 29: Check details2 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 06:59 PM IST
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's RIL announced a 46% increase in net profit for the June quarter in July.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's RIL announced a 46% increase in net profit for the June quarter in July.
Listen to this article
The 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries (RIL) will take place on August 29, 2022. At 2 PM, a video conference will be used for the meeting. The dividend for FY22, which may be declared at the AGM, has a record date of August 19 set by the company.