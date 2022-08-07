Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries will hold AGM on August 29: Check details

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's RIL announced a 46% increase in net profit for the June quarter in July, thanks to record oil refining earnings as well as booming telecom and retail operations. According to a statement from the company, the oil, retail, and telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit for April through June was ₹17,955 crore, or ₹26.54 per share, up from ₹12,273 crore, or ₹18.96 per share, a year earlier.

