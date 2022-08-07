Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries will hold AGM on August 29: Check details

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries will hold AGM on August 29: Check details

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd—the holding company of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
2 min read . 06:59 PM IST

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's RIL announced a 46% increase in net profit for the June quarter in July.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries (RIL) will take place on August 29, 2022. At 2 PM, a video conference will be used for the meeting. The dividend for FY22, which may be declared at the AGM, has a record date of August 19 set by the company.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's RIL announced a 46% increase in net profit for the June quarter in July, thanks to record oil refining earnings as well as booming telecom and retail operations. According to a statement from the company, the oil, retail, and telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit for April through June was 17,955 crore, or 26.54 per share, up from 12,273 crore, or 18.96 per share, a year earlier.

Sequentially, net profit increased by 11%, but it fell short of analyst expectations since they assumed the company would have purchased Russian crude at the greatest discount and exported all gasoline when margins were at their highest. Except for January through March, the net profit increased each of the preceding six quarters (starting July-September 2021).

Reliance announced record quarterly consolidated profits before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 40,179 crore, up 45.8 percent year over year. The increase in EBITDA of 12,629 crore was mostly due to the production of gas and oil, or 76%, or 9,597 crore.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, energy prices rose to an all-time high, and Reliance saw exceptional but not atypical profits from its oil-to-chemicals sector. Despite weak petchem, the record refining margins drove a 62.6% increase in segment earnings. Additionally, export cracks or margins for gasoline and diesel were at an all-time high. Its export revenue increased by 71.3% to 96,212 crore.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh Ambani said: "Geopolitical conflict has caused significant dislocation in energy markets and disrupted traditional trade flows. This along with resurgent demand has resulted in tighter fuel markets and improved product margins. Despite significant challenges posed by the tight crude markets and higher energy and freight costs, O2C business has delivered its best performance ever."

