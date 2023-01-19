Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant at Antilia

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant at Antilia1 min read . 08:26 PM IST
On Tuesday, the couple hosted their mehendi ceremony.
Oil to telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant at Antilia on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the couple hosted their mehendi ceremony.
Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.
In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre. Arangetram means ascending the stage by a dancer on the completion of formal training. It is the debut on-stage performance of a student of Indian classical dance and music following years of training.
Anant Ambani, who currently heads the energy business of RIL, is the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani. He completed his studies at Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance Industries in various capacities including as a member on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures.
Recently, the couple had a traditional roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.
"Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months," the statement said. "Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."
The statement said Anant leads the energy business of Reliance and Radhika serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.
Ambanis have three children -- twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant.
The couple and the family members were seen posing for the media.
