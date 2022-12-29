Mukesh Ambani's son Anant gets engaged to Radhika Merchant. All you need to know about her2 min read . 04:12 PM IST
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani had a traditional roka(engagement) ceremony with Radhika Merchant at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan on Thursday, 29 December. The news was put up on Twitter by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Group President Parimal Nathwani.
The 27 year old son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani is also the younger sibling to Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.
While speculations and rumors had been strife for quite sometime owing to the doting presence of the Ambani parents at Radhika Merchant's events, and vice versa, Thursday's news comes as an official conformation of the forthcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Several images from the ceremony have circulated online. For the occasion, Anant opted for a blue kurta that he paired with embroidered jacket, while Radhika chose to wear a beautiful saree.
A company release shared by the Reliance Industries Limited said that the "young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union."
Taking to Twitter, Parimal Nathwani wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji's blessings be with you always.#AnantAmbani."
Radhika is the daughter of Shaila Merchant and Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare.
A trained dancer in Bharatnatyam, Radhika Merchant hails from Kutch area of Gujarat.
She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.
In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre. 'Arangetram' is a Tamil word which means ascending the stage by a dancer on the completion of formal training.
It is the debut on-stage performance of a student of Indian classical dance and music following years of training.
She did her schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and École Mondiale World School. Radhika then studied politics and economics at New York University.
In 2017, Radhika joined the Isprava team as a sales executive after graduating from New York University. Radhika enjoys reading, trekking and swimming.
Radhika serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.
According to reports, Radhika has been friends with Anant for a long time.
