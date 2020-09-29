Mukesh Ambani’s wealth soars 73% in a year; Ashok Soota enters top 100 rich list

At the beginning of covid-19 pandemic, Ambani’s wealth had dropped by 28% to ₹3,50,000 crore but then backed by a series of fund raising and strategic investment from Facebook, Google among others into Jio and Reliance Retail, his valuation improved by 85% in four months. Despite crisis brought about by the pandemic, Reliance’s market cap topped ₹10 lakh crore and registered a 73% increase in Mukesh Ambani’s wealth.