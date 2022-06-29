Mukesh Ambani security: SC halts Tripura HC order to summon Home Ministry official2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 03:59 PM IST
- Centre stated in Supreme Court that security to Mukesh Ambani family cannot be an issue of public interest.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the cigh Court's summoning of Home Ministry officials over a petition against central security cover for Mukesh Ambani and his family members. On the matter of the high court hearing a PIL, the Centre stated in Supreme Court that security to one family cannot be an issue of public interest.