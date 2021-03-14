Subscribe
Mukesh Ambani security scare case: NIA arrests Sachin Waze

Mukesh Ambani security scare case: NIA arrests Sachin Waze

High security outside Antlia at Altamont road after a car laden with gelatin sticks was found abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai.
Edited By Staff Writer

Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze was arrested late at night on Saturday after being questioned for 12 hours

Mumbai: National Investigating Agency (NIA) has arrested Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. He was arrested late at night on Saturday after being questioned for 12 hours.

Mumbai: National Investigating Agency (NIA) has arrested Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. He was arrested late at night on Saturday after being questioned for 12 hours.

Waze was summoned to the agency's Mumbai office at Cumballa Hill in south Mumbai around 11.30 am to record his statement.

"Sachin Waze API Mumbai Police Crime Branch has been arrested for his role and involvement in Placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road (near Mukesh Ambani's house) on 25th February 2021," news agency ANI reports quoting an official statement of NIA.

He was arrested under section 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908.

The case was handed over to the NIA after the mysterious death of a Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that the vehicle had been stolen a week earlier. His body was found in a creek at Thane on March 5.

Sachin Waze is also being probed for the mysterious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran. This case is being probed by the Anti-Terror Squad of the Maharashtra Police.

On February 25, a Scorpio was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai with explosives and a threat letter inside.

