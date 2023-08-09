Mukesh Ambani sells luxurious Manhattan property worth ₹74.5 crore: Report1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Mukesh Ambani has sold his luxurious Manhattan residence in West Village, as per reports.
Mukesh Ambani has sold his luxurious Manhattan residence in West Village, as per reports.
Reports have surfaced regarding a property transaction associated with Mukesh Ambani. The said entity linked to the Indian business magnate has successfully concluded the sale of a luxurious residence in Manhattan's esteemed West Village, the New York Post reported. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.
Reports have surfaced regarding a property transaction associated with Mukesh Ambani. The said entity linked to the Indian business magnate has successfully concluded the sale of a luxurious residence in Manhattan's esteemed West Village, the New York Post reported. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.
Situated at 400 W. 12th St, recognised as Superior Ink, the residence in question is a fourth-floor condominium. This elegant dwelling, previously valued at a noteworthy $9 million ( ₹74.5 crore), spans an area of 2,406 square feet, as per the publication.
Situated at 400 W. 12th St, recognised as Superior Ink, the residence in question is a fourth-floor condominium. This elegant dwelling, previously valued at a noteworthy $9 million ( ₹74.5 crore), spans an area of 2,406 square feet, as per the publication.
Offering a panorama of the Hudson River, the residence boasts two bedrooms, which have been meticulously converted from an initial count of three, alongside 31⁄2 baths.
Offering a panorama of the Hudson River, the residence boasts two bedrooms, which have been meticulously converted from an initial count of three, alongside 31⁄2 baths.
The home's interior exudes sophistication, characterised by a fusion of lavish elements and modern design. Distinguishing features encompass 10-foot-high ceilings, exquisite herringbone hardwood floors, noise-resistant windows, and an impeccably designed chef’s kitchen, the Post added.
The home's interior exudes sophistication, characterised by a fusion of lavish elements and modern design. Distinguishing features encompass 10-foot-high ceilings, exquisite herringbone hardwood floors, noise-resistant windows, and an impeccably designed chef’s kitchen, the Post added.
Over the years, Superior Ink has welcomed a prestigious array of residents within its walls. Notable names such as Hilary Swank, Nascar’s celebrated figure Jimmie Johnson and the renowned designer Marc Jacobs have all graced the building with their presence.
Over the years, Superior Ink has welcomed a prestigious array of residents within its walls. Notable names such as Hilary Swank, Nascar’s celebrated figure Jimmie Johnson and the renowned designer Marc Jacobs have all graced the building with their presence.
The opulence of the residence is further underscored by billionaire Leslie Alexander, who notably acquired a raw-space penthouse at a significant investment of $25.46 million. Impressively, Alexander subsequently orchestrated a successful sale of the same penthouse for an impressive $31.5 million to the intriguing "space tourist" Mark Shuttleworth back in 2010.
The opulence of the residence is further underscored by billionaire Leslie Alexander, who notably acquired a raw-space penthouse at a significant investment of $25.46 million. Impressively, Alexander subsequently orchestrated a successful sale of the same penthouse for an impressive $31.5 million to the intriguing "space tourist" Mark Shuttleworth back in 2010.
Constructed in 2009, the building harmoniously melds contemporary amenities with its historical origins. Residents enjoy access to diverse facilities, including a lounge, fitness centre with a dedicated yoga/Pilates room, a children’s play area, and even a designated space for bicycles.
Constructed in 2009, the building harmoniously melds contemporary amenities with its historical origins. Residents enjoy access to diverse facilities, including a lounge, fitness centre with a dedicated yoga/Pilates room, a children’s play area, and even a designated space for bicycles.
Read more on the development in the NY Post report.
Read more on the development in the NY Post report.