Mukesh Ambani serves villagers in Jamnagar as Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities begin | Watch

Mukesh Ambani serves villagers in Jamnagar as Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities begin | Watch

Livemint

  • During the pre-wedding festivities, both Mukesh Ambani and to-be groom son Anant Ambani served the villagers of Jogvad near Reliance Township in Jamnagar as part of an ‘Anna Seva’.

This handout photograph taken and released by Reliance on February 28, 2024, shows Mukesh Ambani (C), chairman at Reliance Industries with his son Anant Ambani (4R) attending to guests during Anna Seva (community food service) to seek blessings from various community members for the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. (Photo by Reliance / AFP)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 this year. But, the wedding celebrations began with an ‘Anna Seva’ in Jamnagar on 28 February.

During the pre-wedding festivities, both Mukesh Ambani and the to-be groom's son Anant Ambani served the villagers of Jogvad near Reliance Township in Jamnagar as part of an ‘Anna Seva’.

Not only Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani, but other members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to villagers. Also, Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, took part in the Anna Seva.

ALSO READ: From Mela Rouge to Hashtakshar: Itinerary of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar

According to details, food will be served to about 51 thousand residents which will continue for the next few days.

Here's the video:

As part of the pre-wedding festivities, the Ambani family organized Anna Seva to seek the blessings of the local community. Following the meal, the attendees also enjoyed traditional folk music.

On the occasion, famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi performed.

From 1-3 March, the Ambani family will have a three-day gala event in Jamnagar. On day 1, there will be a cocktail party for the guests dubbed as 'An Evening in Everland', while on Day 2 guests will be taken for 'A Walk on the Wildside'. They have been advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes.

On Day 3, the guests will be celebrating the cultural heritage of India with 'Hastakshar' as the theme.

Reports say that around 1,000 guests are expected to attend the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, reported India Today.

With agency inputs.

