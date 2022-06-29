Mukesh Ambani sets succession plan in motion

Akash, who has studied economics and is an alumnus of Brown University, will oversee a telecommunications operator that debuted in 2016. With its free calls and cheap data, Reliance Jio shook up an industry mired in debt and sent some competitors into bankruptcy. The group is betting on this unit’s pipes to deliver a range of services from e-commerce to entertainment in a market with almost 600 million smartphones. Reliance Jio is now gearing up for India’s auction of 5G airwaves by the end of July.