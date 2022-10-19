Mukesh Ambani smashes his own record with most expensive Dubai villa buy2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 02:48 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani’s latest purchase in Dubai is a short stroll from the $80 million home he bought earlier this year.
India’s second-richest man is building upon his Dubai property empire with another beach-side villa purchase, smashing his prior record for the city’s most expensive residential real estate deal within a matter of months, according to people familiar with the matter.