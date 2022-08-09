Mukesh Ambani, Sundar Pichai watch cricket with Ravi Shastri at Lord's. See post

The Hundred is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men's and eight women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales
Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri, who is currently in England doing commentary for the Hundred competition 2022, shared a picture on Twitter with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Alphabet Inc's CEO Sundar Pichai.
Shastri captioned the post as: "In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket- Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket."
Pichai and Ambani were at Lord's Cricket Ground attending the match between London Spirit and Manchester Originals.
The Hundred is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men's and eight women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales. The tournament is run by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
Separately, India and Pakistan will clash in an Asia Cup Sunday blockbuster in Dubai on August 28.
The nine-team Twenty20 tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates last month due to the political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka.
Dubai hosts 10 matches, including the September 11 final, while three will be played in Sharjah.
Meanwhile, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of India's squad for the Asia Cup because of a back injury, but Virat Kohli is set to return following his brief break from international cricket.
Harshal Patel has a rib injury and was also ruled out of the continental Twenty20 tournament.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement that Bumrah and Patel were undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The absence of strike paceman Bumrah is a big setback for India.
Vice-captain K.L. Rahul will return to action for the first time since the Indian Premier League in May. Rahul, who underwent surgery for a hernia, had been scheduled to play against the West Indies this month but was ruled out of the series after testing positive for Covid-19.
Kohli was rested after India's tours of England ended in mid-July and has played just in four T20s and scored 81 runs since the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year. He also had a below-par run in the IPL last season, making 341 runs at a strike rate of 116.
India's selectors dropped Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Sanju Samson, who were part of the series against the West Indies. Fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan along with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and prolific hitter Deepak Hooda were retained.
India, Pakistan, and a qualifier will contest Group A in the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are in Group B. UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will compete in the qualifying tournament in Oman from August 20, with the winner to join India and Pakistan in Group A.
