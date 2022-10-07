This ISL season is another big step towards our football dream: Nita Ambani2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 10:08 AM IST
The 2022-23 season will be special as fans will be welcomed back to the stadiums after a gap of two seasons.
The 2022-23 season will be special as fans will be welcomed back to the stadiums after a gap of two seasons.
Listen to this article
The 2022-23 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on October 7 as last season's runners-up Kerala Blasters host East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.