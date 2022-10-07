This ISL season is another big step towards our football dream: Nita Ambani

Featuring 117 matches of high-octane football action, the Hero ISL returns to entertain its fans across 10 venues around the country. For the first time ever, the ISL league stage will run for close to five months apart from the playoffs, semi-finals and final. Each club will play 20 league matches - 10 each at home and away through autumn till next spring as the league stage draws to a close on February 26, said an official release. The opening match of the 2022-23 Hero ISL season will be held on October 7, 2022. The last league stage matches will be held between February 23-26, 2023. Further, the playoffs, semifinals and final will be held in March 2023.