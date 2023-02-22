Viacom18 executives have estimated that an audience in excess of 550 million will watch the weeks-long IPL games, which will boost the conglomerate’s technology and internet ambitions, ranging from online retail to entertainment. This year’s series of matches, each lasting a relatively short three hours in length, will kick off on March 31 and go on for nearly eight weeks. Viacom18 will allow users to watch any number of games for any length time on any internet-connected device.