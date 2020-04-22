Mukesh Ambani tops Jack Ma as Asia’s richest person after Facebook deal

Facebook is investing ₹43,574 crore for a 9.99% stake on a fully diluted basis in Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). This is the social media giant's biggest deal since 2014, when it acquired WhatsApp. The deal sent RIL's shares surging and in Wednesday's trade they gained about 10%.

"The US company will buy about 10% of Jio Platforms, which brings together digital apps and a wireless platform under one umbrella," RIL said in a statement Wednesday.

This helped Ambani’s fortune rise about $4 billion to $49 billion on Wednesday. The deal put Ambani about $3 billion ahead of China’s Jack Ma as of 1120 am in London, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The ranking officially updates after the close of each trading day in the US.

The wealth of Ambani, who owns the world’s largest oil refinery, had declined by $14 billion on the Bloomberg ranking on Tuesday, the biggest dollar fall of a person in Asia. Ma had lost almost $1 billion through Tuesday, according to Bloomberg

Jio was launched in September 2016 and in just over three years, became India’s largest mobile services company by subscriber base. It is the only Indian telecom company that has its entire network built on 4G VoLTE (voice over long-term evolution) technology. All other companies have a blend of 2G, 3G and 4G technologies.

“At the core of our partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, and I share for the all-round digital transformation of India," Ambani said in a web video posted on Jio’s Facebook page, adding that Facebook’s brands have become household names in India. “WhatsApp, in particular, has entered our people’s daily vocabulary in all the 23 official languages of India."

The partnership with Jio would allow Zuckerberg to step up his expansion in a country that is rapidly embracing online payment and e-commerce as more people get smartphones. Jio Infocomm quickly moved into a position of dominance by offering free plans and undercutting wireless market rivals.

With its half-billion internet users, the South Asian country is a key market for the world’s largest technology companies, including Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Google. In India, Facebook has about 250 million users, while WhatsApp has more than 400 million.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

