To mark the celebration of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani's housse ‘Antilia’ was illuminated with red light and ‘Jai Shri Ram'.

Apart from Reliance MD's residence, several other monuments, and public structures were lit up as the nation celebrated the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony set to take place in Ayodhya on Monday. On Saturday, Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link was also seen illuminated with the image of Lord Ram and the text ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Not just in Mumbai, several cities, bridges, temples, and roads have been lit up to celebrate the grand opening of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In Ayodhya, various temples, and buildings, have been illuminated to celebrate the day. The entire temple town is in the grip of religious fervour, especially the Ram Path and Dharm Path, the two street showpieces of what the government terms as the ’Navya, Divya, and Bhavya Ayodhya’.

The streets of Ayodhya are filled with strains of songs such as ’Ram Aayenge’ and ’Awadh Mein Ram Aayen Hain’ as saffron flags dot buildings in the temple town which has been revamped for the big day. While the temple town is expected to dazzle on the day of ’Pran Pratishtha’, many households, temples, and other buildings have already been lit up.

The Ram Lalla idol was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Mandir on Friday amid enthusiastic chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram'. Since Friday, several rituals have been performed with the Ram Lalla idol. The final ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 12:30 pm on Monday. The main rituals will be performed by a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit.

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has remained one of the main election manifesto of the Bhartiya Janata party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been always associated with the Ram Temple movement since 1990 and he also played an important role in managing the Rath Yatra of former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani.

