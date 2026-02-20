Mukesh and Nita Ambani host Hillary Clinton at Antilla, their Mumbai home — see pics

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, visiting India for a climate change summit, was welcomed by Reliance Industries Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his spouse Nita Ambani at Antilia, their Mumbai residence.

In photographs capturing the event, Mukesh and Nita Ambani shared a cordial evening with Clinton, characterised by soft music and sophisticated dialogue.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, with his wife, Nita Ambani, and daughter Isha Ambani, hosts former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at their residence in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI)

Reliance Industries Director Isha Ambani was also in attendance for the gathering. For the event, Nita Ambani opted for a refined blue floral saree with understated jewellery, while Mukesh Ambani maintained a traditional look in a white shirt and dark trousers. The primary guest, Hillary Clinton, wore an all-white outfit, paired with a beige coat and a prominent necklace.

Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson, Nita Ambani, with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, poses for a picture at their residence in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI)

Clinton participated in Mumbai Climate Week 2026 (MCW), the inaugural large-scale international forum in India focused on accelerating environmental solutions. The summit took place between 17 and 19 February 2026.

RIL Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, with his wife, Nita Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani, and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at their residence, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI)

Hillary Clinton lauds Mumbai Climate Week Applauding Mumbai Climate Week as a significant milestone, she voiced her belief in its capacity to ignite broader systemic shifts. Clinton highlighted effective grassroots developments as evidence of scalable progress, mentioning an insurance initiative that has successfully protected 500,000 women who were formerly uninsured.

"So you bringing everyone together for this first inaugural climate session here in Mumbai is, I am confident, the beginning of the change that needs to happen," she remarked.

"This insurance product that I mentioned to you, 500,000 policyholders now, women who've never had insurance for anything. So this is not only a good thing to do, it is smart. It is a new market," she added.

She further advocated for enhanced collaboration between the public, private, and charitable sectors to catalyze structural transformation. Discussing the impact of philanthropy during this era of massive intergenerational wealth transition, Clinton encouraged a move away from conventional aid toward addressing the fundamental injustices driving the climate emergency. She emphasized that philanthropic efforts must simultaneously mitigate current hardships while dismantling their underlying origins.

"We have to be creative about how we bring the public and private and philanthropic sectors together. So I could not be more enthusiastic, I think you could tell, about being here with all of you and representing the Clinton Global Initiative because we look for partners who want to do hard things and make a difference. And then when we see results, let's scale them," Clinton said.

"It is one of the most fundamental economic justice issues of our time and it is built on those extractive systems that right now are accelerating the climate crisis... philanthropy really need to now address a systems challenge, which is to fundamentally redistribute the source of power, wealth, accountability to those who need it the most," she observed.

