‘Second such incident…’: Owaisi questions Mukhtar Ansari's death in judicial custody, seeks independent probe
Mukhtar Ansari's death is the second such incident in Uttar Pradesh, Asaduddin Owaisi said while hinting at killing of Atiq Ahmed
Mukhtar Ansari's death has ignited a political storm in the country with Opposition leaders targeting the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the deaths of prisoners in the state. After Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also sought an independent investigation into the death of Mukhtar Ansari and called it the “second incident" when a convicted prisoner has died in judicial custody.