Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest at Ghazipur residence, post-mortem rejects 'slow poison' claims. What we know so far
Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari passed away due to a cardiac arrest. His last rites will be performed today in Ghazipur, as his body was brought to his residence on Friday amidst heavy police presence.
The last rites of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died after suffering a cardiac arrest, will be performed today, Saturday, March 30. His dead body was brought to his Ghazipur residence on Friday evening amid heavy police deployment.
