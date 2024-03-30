Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari passed away due to a cardiac arrest. His last rites will be performed today in Ghazipur, as his body was brought to his residence on Friday amidst heavy police presence.

The last rites of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died after suffering a cardiac arrest, will be performed today, Saturday, March 30. His dead body was brought to his Ghazipur residence on Friday evening amid heavy police deployment.

“We received the body after some delay so the last rites cannot be performed on Friday night. It will be done on Saturday morning. I request everybody to pray for him," Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother, Sibgatullah Ansari told ANI.

People in large numbers take part in the funeral procession of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Mohammadabad, Ghazipur. Take a look at the video below,

Mukhtar Ansari died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Thursday night. He was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College Hospital in Banda from the district jail in "an unconscious state" and later died at the hospital.

However, Ansari's son and brother claimed that the gangster was given ‘slow poison’ in his food in jail. Several politicians including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi echoed the poison allegations and demanded a probe.

Following this, a judicial inquiry has been ordered by Chief Judicial Magistrate Bhagwan Das Gupta into Ansari's death case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What did the post-mortem report reveal? Officials on Friday informed that a panel of two doctors will do the post-mortem, which will be videographer. The post-mortem examination rejected the ‘slow poison’ claims while confirming the cardiac arrest as a cause of death.

“The cause of death was found to be heart attack (myocardial infarction). The autopsy was conducted by a panel of five doctors," a senior hospital source who had access to the post-mortem report told PTI, on the condition of anonymity.

Umar Ansari, Mukhtar's younger son was present during the post-mortem procedure at the Rani Durgavati Medical College. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP-MLA court. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms license in 1990.

