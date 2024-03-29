Mukhtar Ansari death news: ‘My father was given slow poison’, Son Umar Ansari claims
Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari claimed his father was given slow poison and they will seek justice through the judiciary. Ansari died in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district due to cardiac arrest.
Hours after the death of jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday, his son Umar Ansari claimed that his father was given “slow poison" in the food and the family will now move to the judiciary in this matter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message