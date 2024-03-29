Mukhtar Ansari death: Owaisi, Tejashwi echo 'slow poison' claims; gangster wrote letter before demise ‘after eating…’
Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari claimed his father was given slow poison in jail. Ansari died on Thursday in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district due to cardiac arrest.
Several political leaders echoed the “slow poison in food" allegations leveled by Mukhtar Ansari's brother and son who claimed that the gangster-turned-politician was given poisonous food in the jail.
