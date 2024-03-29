Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari claimed his father was given slow poison in jail. Ansari died on Thursday in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district due to cardiac arrest.

Several political leaders echoed the “slow poison in food" allegations leveled by Mukhtar Ansari's brother and son who claimed that the gangster-turned-politician was given poisonous food in the jail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised concerns over the series of events leading to Ansari's death on Thursday. He also called for a suo motu cognizance of “such strange cases".

“Sad news was received about the demise of former UP MLA Shri Mukhtar Ansari. We pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss," Yadav wrote in Hindi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A few days ago he had complained that he had been poisoned in jail, yet it was not taken seriously. Prima facie, this does not seem justifiable and humane. Constitutional institutions should take suo motu cognizance of such strange cases and incidents," he added.

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also expressed similar sentiments while extending condolences to Mukhtar Ansari's family after his death.

"I pray to Allah to forgive Mukhtar Ansari and give patience to his family and his loved ones.@AfzalAnsariMP @yusufpore The people of Ghazipur lost their favorite son and brother," Owaisi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against the administration that he was poisoned. Despite this, the government did not pay any attention to his treatment. Condemnable and regrettable," he added.

Mukhtar Ansari had purportedly written a letter to jail authorities, saying the food being served to him contained some poisonous substance. The letter, written on March 21, went viral on the social media platforms. Ansari alleged that after eating the food, he experienced severe pain in his hands and legs.

Last week, Ansari’s lawyers applied to the Barabanki special court to try politicians, alleging that he was being slowly poisoned through the food being served to him in prison. His lawyer shared the letter with the media persons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LiveMint cannot independently verify or confirm the authenticity of the letter written by Mukhtar Ansari.

Ansari died due to cardiac arrest after he was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district because his health condition deteriorated. He was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state after he complained of vomiting.

Soon after his death, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed across Uttar Pradesh, said Police on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Bihar MP Pappu Yadav termed it an “institutional murder" or “burying the law" while calling on the judicial bodies to take suo motu cognizance of this matter.

"Former MLA Mukhtar Ansari's institutional murder... It is like burying the law, Constitution, natural justice. He was making allegations for several days that he was being given slow poison. His MP brother also made this allegation. This is an indelible blot on the country's constitutional system," he said.

The five-time MLA from eastern UP's Mau was involved in the property business and was also involved in 52 criminal cases in UP and at many other places. He contested elections twice as Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) candidate. He last contested the assembly polls in 2017. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

