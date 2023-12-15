Mukhtar Ansari gets over 5 years rigorous imprisonment in 26-year-old case. Details here
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been sentenced to five and a half years of rigorous imprisonment by the MP/MLA Court in Varanasi in a 26-year-old case of threatening a witness in a murder case.
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been sentenced to five and a half years rigorous imprisonment in a 26-year-old case. Uttar Pradesh Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar revealed the MP/MLA court verdict on Friday evening — the latest punishment received by the former BSP lawmaker. The development also comes mere days after his son moved the Supreme Court to seek Ansari's transfer from a UP jail.