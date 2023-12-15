Hello User
Mukhtar Ansari gets over 5 years rigorous imprisonment in 26-year-old case. Details here

Mukhtar Ansari gets over 5 years rigorous imprisonment in 26-year-old case. Details here

Livemint

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been sentenced to five and a half years of rigorous imprisonment by the MP/MLA Court in Varanasi in a 26-year-old case of threatening a witness in a murder case.

Ansari was a five-time MLA from the Mau assembly constituency. The gangster-politician did not contest the 2022 assembly elections and his seat was won by his son Abbas Ansari from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been sentenced to five and a half years rigorous imprisonment in a 26-year-old case. Uttar Pradesh Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar revealed the MP/MLA court verdict on Friday evening — the latest punishment received by the former BSP lawmaker. The development also comes mere days after his son moved the Supreme Court to seek Ansari's transfer from a UP jail.

Ansari was convicted for the seventh time in around 15 months for threatening the witness of the murder of a coal businessman Nand Kishore Rungta. The five-term BSP MLA has been behind bars since 2005 and currently remains lodged in the Banda prison.

“In the last one and a half years, Mukhtar Ansari has received seven punishments, which also include life imprisonment in the murder of Awadhesh Rai," added Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar.

ALSO READ: Mukhtar Ansari gets life imprisonment in 1991 Congress leader murder case

Earlier on Friday, the UP government also assured the Supreme Court that it would strengthen security for Ansari inside Banda jail if required and ensure that the former politician came to no harm. His son Umar Ansari however contends that the family has been a target of “persecution" by the State.

The petition filed earlier this month has sought the top court's direction to transfer Mukhtar Ansari from Banda jail to any prison in a state not ruled by the BJP.

“The concern raised in this petition is safety and security of detained person even within the precincts of the jail. On the plea for transfer of the detenue outside of UP, ASG prays for time to seek instructions. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj assures that augmentation of security, if needed, will be done to ensure that no harm is caused to him (Mukhtar)," the bench said on Friday.

The matter has been posted for hearing on January 16.

(With inputs from agencies)

