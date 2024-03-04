Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Monday presented the state budget with total outlays of ₹76,000 crore for 2024-25. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government has also announced that women above the age of 18 years will receive ₹1000 per month under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'. The focus of the Delhi Budget 2024-25 was on the "Ram Rajya" theme.

"Today we are introducing a revolutionary programme 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' in which women above 18 years of age will be given 1000 rupees every month," Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!