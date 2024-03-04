Active Stocks
Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: All about Arvind Kejriwal's ₹1000 scheme for women

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi introduced 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' giving ₹1000 monthly to women above 18 years in the 2024-25 state budget of ₹76,000 crore.

Finance minister Atishi with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the budget presentation. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Monday presented the state budget with total outlays of 76,000 crore for 2024-25. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government has also announced that women above the age of 18 years will receive 1000 per month under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'. The focus of the Delhi Budget 2024-25 was on the "Ram Rajya" theme.

"Today we are introducing a revolutionary programme 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' in which women above 18 years of age will be given 1000 rupees every month," Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said.

 

Published: 04 Mar 2024, 03:24 PM IST
