Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: All about Arvind Kejriwal's ₹1000 scheme for women
Delhi Finance Minister Atishi introduced 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' giving ₹1000 monthly to women above 18 years in the 2024-25 state budget of ₹76,000 crore.
Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Monday presented the state budget with total outlays of ₹76,000 crore for 2024-25. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government has also announced that women above the age of 18 years will receive ₹1000 per month under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'. The focus of the Delhi Budget 2024-25 was on the "Ram Rajya" theme.