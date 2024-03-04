Delhi Finance Minister Atishi introduced 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' giving ₹ 1000 monthly to women above 18 years in the 2024-25 state budget of ₹ 76,000 crore.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Monday presented the state budget with total outlays of ₹76,000 crore for 2024-25. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government has also announced that women above the age of 18 years will receive ₹1000 per month under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'. The focus of the Delhi Budget 2024-25 was on the "Ram Rajya" theme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today we are introducing a revolutionary programme 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' in which women above 18 years of age will be given 1000 rupees every month," Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said.

