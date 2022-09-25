Mukul Rohatgi declines govt's offer to return as attorney general

Mukul Rohatgi declines govt's offer to return as attorney general1 min read . 09:49 PM IST
- He was the country's attorney general from June 2014 to June 2017.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on 25 September declined the Union Government's offer to take over as the attorney general of India.
He was the country's attorney general from June 2014 to June 2017. Earlier, reports suggested that Rohtagi would take over the AG's role from 1 October.
However, Rohtagi, while speaking to media said that he thought about the offer again and declined it.
The current attorney general KK Venugopal (91), was re-appointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on 29 June. He was earlier appointed as attorney general in July 2017, succeeding Rohatgi.
But, citing "personal reasons", Venugopal had been unwilling to continue in the position. Generally, the attorney general usually has a tenure of three years.
The veteran lawyer has appeared in several high profile cases in the apex court as well as high courts across the country, including or the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the apex court which had heard a plea by Zakia Jafri pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Apart from this, he also appeared for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan case.
