Mukul Rohatgi to be the next Attorney General for India again2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 11:34 AM IST
This will be Rohatgi's second time as Attorney General, after his first stint between June 2014 and June 2017
This will be Rohatgi's second time as Attorney General, after his first stint between June 2014 and June 2017
Listen to this article
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi is set to be appointed the fourteenth Attorney General for India again after KK Venugopal vacates the post. This will be Rohatgi's second time as AG, after his first stint between June 2014 and June 2017.