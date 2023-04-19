Mukul Roy's political affiliation in question: Mamata Banerjee says he's BJP MLA, son cites father's illness as concern2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:42 PM IST
- Mukul Roy dramatically surfaced in Delhi on Tuesday and claimed that he is a BJP legislator.
- West Bengal Chief Minister agreed with the Roy's claim while his son said that his father is not well
The confusion around Mukul Roy's political affiliation grew deeper on Wednesday as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee affirmed him as an MLA of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), while his son Subhrangshu Roy cited concerns over his illness and said his father's statements should not be taken seriously since he is "extremely unwell" and suffers from "dementia and Parkinson's disease".
