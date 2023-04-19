The confusion around Mukul Roy's political affiliation grew deeper on Wednesday as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee affirmed him as an MLA of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), while his son Subhrangshu Roy cited concerns over his illness and said his father's statements should not be taken seriously since he is "extremely unwell" and suffers from "dementia and Parkinson's disease".

Mukul Roy dramatically surfaced in Delhi on Tuesday, even as his son filed a missing complaint at Kolkata's NSCBI Airport police station on Monday night. "I know he has gone to Delhi but I do not know where in Delhi he has gone. My father is not well. His phone is also switched off," Subhrangshu Roy said and also mentioned that his father recently had brain surgery.

In Delhi, Mukul Roy vowed that he is a BJP legislator and wants to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President JP Nadda.

"I am a BJP legislator. I want to be with the BJP. The party has made arrangements for my stay here. I want to meet Amit Shah and speak to (party president) J P Nadda," he told a Bengali news channel late on Tuesday evening.

“I was not keeping well for quite some time, so I was away from politics. But right now, I am fine and would again be active in politics," Roy said.

Mukul Roy addressed a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday and said that he was always in BJP and will take all the responsibilities the party entrusts to him.

“There is no question of resigning from TMC. I am not even a part of it. I have already resigned from TMC," Roy said.

"Previously I was in BJP and again I will be in the same party. If BJP entrusts me with responsibilities I will duly take it," he added.

His son Subhrangshu Roy said that his father has neurological problems and needs immediate medical attention.

"I have heard what my father said. He needs medical attention. He has physical and neurological problems. Those trying to use my father to serve their political interests should be ashamed of themselves," said Subharanghsu, who is a former MLA.

"He is extremely unwell and suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease," he added.

Mamata Banerjee also reacted to Mukul Roy's comments and said "Mukul Roy is BJP's MLA, it's his affair if he wants to go to Delhi."

Mukul Roy switched to the BJP and won the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, returned to Trinamool Congress citing mistreatment by the BJP leadership. The BJP attempted to have Roy's membership in the West Bengal legislative assembly canceled, but the Speaker of the assembly, Biman Banerjee, rejected the petition, stating that Roy was still affiliated with the BJP.

When the disqualification petition was being heard in January, Roy's lawyers argued that he had never left the BJP and that his visit to the TMC headquarters in June, where he was welcomed by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek in the presence of the media, was only a courteous gesture.