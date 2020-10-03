Mukund Naravane, Harsh Vardhan Shringla to travel to Myanmar for 2 days

The visit also comes against the backdrop of Bangladesh recently warning India of radicalisation of the Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh. The Rohingyas are seen as residents of Rakhine state in Myanmar but who are not recognised by the Buddhist majority in the country. Some 600,000 Rohingyas live in refugee camps in Bangladesh. On its part, India is speeding up the construction of houses in Rakhine state that would help the resettlement of Rohingyas once they return.