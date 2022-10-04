Mulayam Singh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), continues to be in a critical condition, doctors said on October 4. He was transferred to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) earlier on October 3. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked about his health. Rao called Akhilesh Yadav, President of the Samajwadi Party, and enquired about the latter’s father. Rao told Akhilesh that he would meet Mulayam personally after Dussehra.

"Shri Mulayam Singh is still critical and admitted to Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram and is being treated by a team of comprehensive team of specialists," an official statement said.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, also spoke with Akhilesh to check on Malayam Singh Yadav's condition after he was sent to the intensive care unit (ICU) on October 2 at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

After learning about Mulayam Singh Yadav's declining health, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke by phone with Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, Akhilesh Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, to find out how he was doing, as per a statement by the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Kumar expressed his wishes for Mulayam Singh Yadav's quick recovery, the statement added.

After having been admitted to the hospital for a few days, Mulayam was moved to the ICU due to a decline in his condition. Akhilesh Yadav hurried from Lucknow to Delhi. According to ANI sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Akhilesh Yadav earlier on October 2 and asked about Mulayam Singh's wellbeing.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, also asked SP leader Akhilesh Yadav about the condition of his father. Adityanath also called medical staff members and requested that they give the SP patriarch the finest care possible, according to information provided by the UP government, according to sources from PTI.

(With agency inputs)