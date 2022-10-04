Mulayam Singh critical: Telangana, Bihar CMs dial in Akhilesh

Mulayam Singh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), continues to be in a critical condition, doctors said on October 4. He was transferred to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) earlier on October 3. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked about his health. Rao called Akhilesh Yadav, President of the Samajwadi Party, and enquired about the latter’s father. Rao told Akhilesh that he would meet Mulayam personally after Dussehra.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}