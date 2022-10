6 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 11:42 AM IST

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died today. 82-year-old veteran politician was admitted in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana since the past few days, where he breathed his last, confirmed his son Akhilesh Yadav.