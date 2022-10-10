Mulayam Dies, LIVE Updates: ‘You'll be PM again,’ Netaji had wished Modi in 2019

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:42 AM ISTLivemint

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died today. 82-year-old veteran politician was admitted in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana since the past few days, where he breathed his last, confirmed his son Akhilesh Yadav.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was 82.

Mulayam was born on November 22, 1939 and was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

10 Oct 2022, 11:42 AM IST ‘My deepest condolences to his family,’ Mayawati

‘Very sad news of the passing away of veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister of UP Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji today. My deepest condolences to his family and all well wishers. May God give them all the strength to bear this sorrow,’ Mayawati tweets

10 Oct 2022, 11:41 AM IST How ‘Netaji’ turned the political landscape in UP

Samajwadi Party founder and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday at a Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 82-year old. Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state’s most prominent political clan. Read More

 

10 Oct 2022, 11:24 AM IST ‘You will be PM again,’ When Mulayam had wished PM Modi for 2nd term

During the 16th Lok Sabha session Mulayam Singh Yadav's comments on Narendra Modi had stunned his son and the entire opposition. He wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister again and said, "I want to congratulate the Prime Minister that he tried to move forward by taking everyone along. I hope all the members will return to the House after winning the re-election and you (Narendra Modi) will become the Prime Minister again."

It was ahead of 2019 general elections when opposition of planning to form a maha gathbandhan (grand alliance) to take on Modi's BJP. His statement appreciating and predicting Modi's win had stirred the hornet's nest, shocking his son Akhilesh Yadav too,

10 Oct 2022, 11:20 AM IST Mulayam Singh Yafav's Last Rites to be conducted in Safai tomorrow

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's office has confirmed that last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held at Saifai, his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow with full state honours

10 Oct 2022, 11:01 AM IST Amit Shah to meet Akhilesh Yadav and pay last respect to Mulayam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Gurugram's Medanta Hospital shortly, where veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last today.

10 Oct 2022, 10:58 AM IST He strived for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden: Telangana CM

Sri Mulayam Singh had joined politics inspired by great socialist leader Sri Ram Manohar Lohia and freedom fighter Sri Raj Narayan. He strived for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden as the three-time CM of India's most populated State, UP and as Union Cabinet Minister: Telangana CM

10 Oct 2022, 10:57 AM IST ‘Dharti Putra’ Mulayam Singh Yadav's death irreparable loss to the country: President Murmu

'The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!," President Murmu tweeted

10 Oct 2022, 10:56 AM IST Mulayam was a strong force in our country's fight against communal politics: Siddaramaiah

Saddened to hear the passing away of former Uttar Pradesh CM & founder of Samajvadi Party Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was one of the strong forces in our country's fight against communal politics. My deepest condolences to all his family members & well-wishers,' tweets Siddaramaiah 

10 Oct 2022, 10:53 AM IST His death is very painful: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh Tweeted his condolences

“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades. In his long public life, he worked in many positions and contributed to the development of the country, society and the state. His death is very painful."

“Despite being an opponent in politics, Mulayam Singh ji had the best relations. Whenever I met him, he would talk about many subjects with a very open mind. Interactions with him on many occasions will always be fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief."

10 Oct 2022, 10:51 AM IST Last rites will be held with full state honours

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's office has confirmed that last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held at Saifai, his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that the last rites of the veteran politician will be held with full state honours.

10 Oct 2022, 10:42 AM IST A rare gentleman, he was polite, and quietly went about achieving his socialist goals: Chandrababu Naidu

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. I lost a dear brother today. Over 4 decades, I have had the fortune of spending plenty of time with the OBC stalwart who always impressed me with his charm, humility & deep understanding of Indian politics. A rare gentleman, he was polite, and quietly went about achieving his socialist goals that transformed the lives of millions, becoming a much loved mass leader in the journey. Deepest condolences to @yadavakhilesh Ji, his family and the people of Uttar Pradesh. Om Shanthi.

10 Oct 2022, 10:41 AM IST Netaji was one of the tallest socialist leader our country: Supriya Sule

‘Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Former Union Defence Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. Netaji was one of the tallest socialist leader our country has seen,’ tweets Supriya Sule

10 Oct 2022, 10:40 AM IST Mulayam was champion of the interests of the marginalised: Sitaram Yechury

‘The champion of the interests of the marginalised and backward: Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji steadfastly fought against religious bigotry at a crucial time for India, upholding the unity and integrity of India. Deepest condolences,’ tweets Sitaram Yechury

10 Oct 2022, 10:39 AM IST Mulayam always stood for the upliftment of the poor, downtrodden and minorities of his state: Ghulam Nabi Azad

‘Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadavji, who always stood for the upliftment of the poor, downtrodden and minorities of his state. I have fond memories of my long association with him since 1987. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,’ tweets Ghulam Nabi Azad

10 Oct 2022, 10:37 AM IST Thiru Mulayam Singh was deeply committed to secular ideals: Stalin

"Saddened by the demise of former CM of UP and senior leader of @samajwadiparty Thiru. Mulayam Singh. One of the tallest figures in Indian Politics who stood for reservation for the OBC, Thiru Mulayam Singh was deeply committed to secular ideals. His death is an irreparable loss," tweets MK Stalin

10 Oct 2022, 10:36 AM IST Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite: Jairam Ramesh

“Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min,& in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President," tweets Jairam Ramesh

10 Oct 2022, 10:34 AM IST One of tallest Indian politician: YSR

10 Oct 2022, 10:32 AM IST 3-day state mourning in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government has announced a three-day state mourning on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honours, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

10 Oct 2022, 10:23 AM IST Mulayam Singh Yadav became an MLA at the age of 28

After completing MA Mulayam did a course in BT from Jain Inter College, Karhal and worked as a teacher in Jain Inter College for some time,. Soon after he was pulled towards politics. He became an MLA at the age of 28. His closeness with MLA Nathu Singh increased. In the 1967 assembly elections Nathu Singh left his seat of Jaswantnagar and gave ticket to Mulayam from the Socialist Party and the fortune-rich Mulayam Singh Yadav became an MLA at the age of 28.

10 Oct 2022, 10:23 AM IST Mulayam was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader: Modi

10 Oct 2022, 10:13 AM IST 'His demise pains me,' tweeted Prime Minister Modi

10 Oct 2022, 10:07 AM IST Mulayam key soldier for democracy during emergency: PM Modi

Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest.

10 Oct 2022, 10:00 AM IST Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82, son Akhilesh Yadav confirms

Samajwadi Party tweeted to announce the death of its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav who was under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. Last week suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital.

