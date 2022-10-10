Mulayam Dies, LIVE Updates: ‘You'll be PM again,’ Netaji had wished Modi in 2019

(FILE PHOTO) Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav seen exchanging warm gestures during the swearing-in ceremony of new Uttar Pradesh government

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 11:42 AM IST

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died today. 82-year-old veteran politician was admitted in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana since the past few days, where he breathed his last, confirmed his son Akhilesh Yadav.