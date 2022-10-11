Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan marked her presence along with her actor son Abhishek Bachchan at the three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister's funeral ceremony.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leader, Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on 10 October at the age of 82. His funeral was held at his native place Saifai on 11 October.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leader, Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on 10 October at the age of 82. His funeral was held at his native place Saifai on 11 October.
His body was brought to Saifai on Monday evening. A large number of people and dignitaries turned up for his funeral in Saifai on Tuesday.
His body was brought to Saifai on Monday evening. A large number of people and dignitaries turned up for his funeral in Saifai on Tuesday.
Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her presence along with her actor son Abhishek Bachchan at the three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister's funeral ceremony.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her presence along with her actor son Abhishek Bachchan at the three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister's funeral ceremony.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jaya Bachchan was seen clad in a white saree and wearing a white mash, closely followed by her son Abhishek Bachchan walk amid a a swarm of people to pay their last respect to the former CM of Uttar Pradesh.
Jaya Bachchan was seen clad in a white saree and wearing a white mash, closely followed by her son Abhishek Bachchan walk amid a a swarm of people to pay their last respect to the former CM of Uttar Pradesh.
See the video here
See the video here
Yadav, who had also served as the defence minister, passed away aged 82 at a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Yadav, who had also served as the defence minister, passed away aged 82 at a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
His mortal remains were brought to Saifai that evening and kept at his 'kothi', where thousands descended to pay their last respects to their "netaji", as he was fondly called.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar were among the leaders who paid their last respects to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Saifai Mela Ground here on Tuesday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar were among the leaders who paid their last respects to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Saifai Mela Ground here on Tuesday.
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev was seen accompanying Akhilesh Yadav at the ceremony.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev was seen accompanying Akhilesh Yadav at the ceremony.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, representing the Congress, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, former Union Minister of State Praful Patel and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were the other dignitaries who paid their tributes to the socialist leader.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, representing the Congress, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, former Union Minister of State Praful Patel and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were the other dignitaries who paid their tributes to the socialist leader.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were seen offering their condolences to Yadav's son and incumbent SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Minister Jitin Prasada, too, was seen.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were seen offering their condolences to Yadav's son and incumbent SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Minister Jitin Prasada, too, was seen.