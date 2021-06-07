Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mulayam Singh Yadav gets Covid jab; BJP 'hopes' Akhilesh will take inspiration

Mulayam Singh Yadav gets Covid jab; BJP 'hopes' Akhilesh will take inspiration

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav gets vaccinated against Covid-19.
1 min read . 04:34 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Bharatiya Janata Party's UP unit took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav after Mulayam Singh Yadav got himself vaccinated

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was vaccinated against Covid-19 at a private hospital in Lucknow on Monday.

"Today, Samajwadi Party founder and former defense minister got himself vaccinated," the party tweeted from its official handle with a photograph of the leader. It did not elaborate whether Yadav received first or second dose of the vaccine.

Calling Yadav's decision to get himself vaccinated a "good message", Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit took a jab at his son Akhilesh Yadav, saying Samajwadi Party workers and its president should follow in the senior leader's footsteps.

"A good message... Hope SP workers and its national president will also take inspiration from their party founder," State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh tweeted.

Akhilesh Yadav has been critical of Centre's vaccination policy and said he would not take the shot. BJP responded to his remark with a sharp retort, accusing him of 'insulting' the doctors and scientists involving in vaccine development and administration. He had later clarified that he meant no disrespect to the scientists who developed the vaccines.

Several members of the Yadav family have already received doses of anti-Covid vaccine.

(With PTI inputs)

