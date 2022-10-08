In an update about the health conditions of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Gurugram's Medanta Hospital informed that his health is still critical and he is maintaining his vitals on life-saving drugs. The hospital also informed us that the leader is treated by a comprehensive team of specialists in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The official handle of the Samajwadi party also tweeted the image of the health bulletin issue by the hospital.

Mulayam Singh was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after his health deteriorated and was being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr. Nitin Sood and Dr. Sushil Kataria.

Various leaders from different parties met the patriarch of the Samajwadi Party in the hospital. On Friday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the hospital and took note of the leader's health. He also met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and assured him of all support.

“Visiting Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, today received information from the doctors about the health and well-being of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. I pray to God that he gets well soon," the Defence Minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also called Akhilesh Yadav to take an update on the leader's health and also assured him of all possible support.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also reached the Medanta Hospital to meet the ailing leader and prayed for his speedy recovery.

“Meeting Mr. Akhilesh Yadav at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram today to know the well-being of his father and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," tweeted Manohar Lal Khattar.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on a nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra, also tweeted and prayed for the good health of Mulayam Singh Yadav.