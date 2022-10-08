Mulayam Singh Yadav maintaining vitals on life saving drugs: Medanta Hospital2 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 04:12 PM IST
- Gurugram's Medanta Hospital informed that Mulayam Singh Yadav is still critical and maintaining vitals on life saving drugs
In an update about the health conditions of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Gurugram's Medanta Hospital informed that his health is still critical and he is maintaining his vitals on life-saving drugs. The hospital also informed us that the leader is treated by a comprehensive team of specialists in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).